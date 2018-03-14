Motorola Moto G6 and E5 Line-Ups Certified In Asia

Usually, when smartphones get official certifications, their official launch is imminent. Today is the turn of the Motorola Moto G6 line-up and the Moto E5 series. The former, composed of Moto G6, G6 Plus, and G6 Play, has just received network certification in Thailand and Indonesia. The latter composed of Moto E5 and E5 Play has been certified in Indonesia only.

Unfortunately, the certifications do not contain any info about the specs of these five upcoming affordable devices from the Lenovo-owned company. So, when it comes to their specs sheet, we have still to rely on rumors. Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus, and G6 Play are tipped to come with a 5.93-inch display which will have an 18:9 aspect ratio, for the first time in the Moto G series.

The Plus variant will probably come with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and an efficient octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, that is the successor of Snapdragon 625. The standard version should come with a less powerful Snapdragon 450 SoC, while the G6 Play should have a low-end Snapdragon 430. Moto E5 and E5 Play will be even cheaper than G6 and G6 Play, so we expect them to come with entry-level MediaTek chipsets, and 16:9 displays.

