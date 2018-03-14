Meizu E3 Shows Up In A First Hands On Video Ahead Of Its Launch On March 21

Meizu E3 will be officially announced on March 21, but we already know how the phone will be thanks to latest leaks. Now, the first hands-on video has surfaced online, and it confirms the design that we saw in the previously leaked images. In the video which comes from China, the host seems to be comparing the upcoming midrange with the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Even though the price may be the only advantage of the E3 over its opponent.

Their dimensions do not seem to be so different: indeed, the device is tipped to come with a 5.99-inch display, while Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has a slightly bigger panel with a 6-inch size. Meizu E3 appears with a full metal unibody design just like most of the actual midrangers in the market. On the rear side, it sports a dual camera setup in a vertical configuration which reminds of iPhone X. Under the sensors, there is a LED flash, but there is no fingerprint reader on the rear side because it will be side-mounted on the power key like Meizu M6s. According to previous reports, the handset might come in two variants: E3 G and E3 P, dedicated to gaming and photography, respectively.

Meizu E3 has already been certified by TENAA with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It should be launched in more than one configuration with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 32 or 128 GB depending on the variant. The dual rear camera will have resolutions of 12 and 20 MP, while the single front camera will have an 8 MP resolution. The latest rumors suggest that this phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, so Meizu E3 may be the second smartphone by the company to feature a chipset by Qualcomm after the M6 Note launched in 2017 with Snapdragon 625.