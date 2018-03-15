Pre-order is Live For Lenovo Mirage Solo & Mirage Camera, Ships May 11

Lenovo and Google announced the Mirage Solo standalone Daydream VR headset and the VR180 Mirage Camera at CES 2018. Although they did announce a Q2 release for both devices, they didn’t reveal a price. Now they have both have a price and you can pre-order them.

The Mirage Solo which is the first standalone Daydream VR headset and the first with Google’s Worldsense technology will sell for $399 according to a listing on B&H Photo.

It is listed as “Coming Soon” and looks like it will only still be available in white when it starts shipping. B&H expects it to be available by May 11 but you can go ahead to pre-order now.

The Lenovo Mirage VR Camera is also listed on the same store but with a $299.99 price tag. It is one of two VR180 cameras announced at CES, the other is the Yi Horizon. The camera is for taking VR photos and recording 3D VR180 4K videos. It can also be used for live-streaming. You can pre-order it too with the hope that it ships on May 11.

$400 may seem like a lot for the Mirage Solo but considering that it packs specs found in flagships released in 2017, you can’t fault the price. Inside is a Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It also has a 4,000mAh battery for powering that QHD display and comes with a Daydream remote.

The Mirage Solo is not the only standalone headset we are looking forward too. Facebook and Xiaomi are expected to begin selling their Oculus Go/Mi VR Standalone VR headset this quarter. It is priced at $199 but with a Snapdragon 821 inside it.

