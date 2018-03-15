HTC U12+ Expected to Launch Instead of U12 in Early May

HTC is expected to launch fewer phones in 2018 as it is speculated to focus more on advertising. The recent layoffs and selling off a portion of its smartphone making division to Google also hints that the company will not announce many phones this year. In the previous year, HTC had launched U11 in the first half of 2017. At the end of the year, it had announced the U11+ flagship. Fresh information revealed by popular tipster Evan Blass states that the upcoming HTC flagship that is codenamed as Imagine would arriving in the market as U12+. This suggests that the company may not launch the U12 phone this year.

Blass claims that the U12+ will be coming with a 6-inch LCD screen that will support WQHD+ resolution. The top bezel will be housing 8-megapixel dual front-facing cameras. The backside of the phone is also expected to a dual camera setup featuring a 16-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. The dual rear cameras will be arranged horizontally above the LED flash and fingerprint reader.

The HTC U12+ will receive power from Snapdragon 845 chipset. Its 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants are expected to include 6 GB of RAM. Both the models will also feature a microSD card slot. It will be fueled by 3,420mAh battery. The U12+ will be equipped with second-generation Edge Sense pressure-sensitive frame and it will come preloaded with Android Oreo. Here is a fresh render of the phone shared by the tipster.

Blass had previously claimed that the U12+ would be launching in late April. Fresh information shared by him states that the development of the U12+ had met with a minor hurdle recently because of which its arrival has been delayed to early May. Apart from the U12+ flagship, the Taiwanese company will be bringing Desire 12 and Desire 12+ budget-friendly phones to the market in the near future.

