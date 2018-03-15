TP-Link Launches Neffos N1 Smartphone In Malaysia

TP-Link is a company associated with networking products like routers and range extenders but a lot of people do not know it is also a smartphone maker. Its phone brand, Neffos, just unveiled a new phone in Malaysia called the Neffos N1.

Neffos N1 Design

The Neffos N1 is a phone that doesn’t join the band wagon when it comes to design. It doesn’t have a notch in its display or even a “normal” 18:9 screen as its display has a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. There are also thick bezels at the top and bottom.

On the rear, TP-Link has gone for a familiar design but with some few changes to make it stand out. The back is made of metal with curved corners and visible antenna lines. To distinguish it from similar looking devices, the camera area has a polycarbonate/glass covering it in a fashion similar to the Nexus 6P.

Another cool addition is a dedicated mute button on the left for silencing calls and notifications. The phone also comes in only one color variant.

Neffos N1 Specs

The Neffos N1 has a 10-point multi-touch 5.5” FHD display covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. It has support for “double-tap-to-wake” and also works with gloves. There is a Helio P25 on board with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

Dual Sony IMX386 12MP sensors grace its back in a RGB + Monochrome configuration. While improved low-light photography is usually the aim with this kind of configuration, it can also take portrait photos. An 8MP 86° wide-angle camera sits in front for selfies.

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that works with wet and oily hands. It also has dual band Wi-Fi with TP-Link’s Smart Wi-Fi technology, hybrid dual SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 3260mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Neffos N1 runs NFUI 7.0 based on Android Nougat.

Price and Availability

The phone is available on Lazada for RM 1,099 (~$280). The store is offering a 2-year warranty and will include a car charger, a USB hub, and a power bank for the first 30 customers.