OPPO R15 Official Selfie Camera Samples Show Some Amazing Potentials

OPPO will officially unveil the OPPO R15 premium midrange smartphone later this month. OPPO has already revealed the photos of the device via promotional videos and posters. The R15 comes with a notch on its display while adopting the full-screen 18:9 aspect ratio design. The device is also expected to feature a dual rear camera setup while at the front there will be a 20MP shooter which OPPO claims have been optimised for better selfie captures.

Wondering how that will pan out? Well, we won’t have to wait until the smartphone is official to find that out. OPPO has shared a couple of sample photos shot by the R15’s selfie camera. OPPO claims the selfie camera’s enhancement includes the ability to analyse the subject’s facial features and analyze them based on age, gender, skin colour, and skin quality in order to properly beautify the portraits.

Indeed the portrait shots come out with vivid clarity. It’s a marvel that such crisp clear captures were possible using a selfie camera. We’d have to wait for an independent evaluation or review before we can be sure the camera is as powerful as portrayed by these samples.

The OPPO R15 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Super-view display with the 19:9 aspect ratio and resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The device also has up to 90% screen-to-body ratio and features an all-glass body. It will be available in Red, White and Purple colours alongside other colour options.

