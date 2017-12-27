HTC to Launch Fewer Smartphones in 2018 and Focus More on Advertising

HTC has launched seven smartphones in this year, namely HTC One X10, Desire 10 Compact, U Ultra, U Play, U11, U11 Life, and U11+. Fresh information coming from industry sources reveal that HTC will be launching fewer smartphones in 2018.

The Taiwanese company is known for making amazing smartphones, but many of its good phones have failed to achieve popularity because of its poor marketing practices. In 2018, the company will be focusing more on R&D and marketing strategies.

HTC has recently released the U11+ flagship phone. In order to increase its prowess in the mid-range segment, the company is likely to release a toned-down version of the U11+. This smartphone is expected to debut in January. The Taiwanese firm may use the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 platform to unleash it.

Read More: HTC U12 will probably come with 4K display and dual camera

It could be the rumored Ocean Harmony phone that has recently received 3C certification in China. It is expected to arrive in two chipset models. The Snapdragon 652 model may include 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage whereas the Snapdragon 660 variant is rumored to house 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is speculated to arrive with 5.99-inch Super-LCD 5 display that will support 18:9 aspect ratio.

As far as its flagship phone is concerned, the alleged HTC U12 is rumored to feature a 4K display, Snapdragon 845 chipset and dual rear cameras. It is unclear when the company will be debuting the U12 phone. However, it is speculated that the company may launch it February or early March.

(source|via)