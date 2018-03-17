Huawei Nova 2s Monument Valley 2 Edition Launching Tomorrow
It is not unusual to see phone makers release limited edition models of their phones based on pop culture. The OPPO R11 TFBOYS Edition is based on a popular boy band in China. Meizu also has a One Piece edition of the M6 Note. Huawei is joining the trend with the Nova 2s Monument Valley 2 Edition.
Monument Valley is a popular puzzle game available on Android and iOS. Made by Ustwo Games, it was a hit when it launched. Last year, the game developer released a sequel which was equally well received.
Huawei’s Nova 2s Monument Valley 2 Edition is practically the Rose Gold (Sakura Pink) version of the phone but in a special box. However, there are reports that it will also come with some customized accessories and even maybe UI.
The special edition model will also only be available in the 6GB RAM + 128GB configuration unlike the regular Rose Gold variant that is available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB variants.
The Huawei Nova 2s Monument Valley 2 Edition will go on sale tomorrow on Vmall.com at 10:08 (local time) for ¥3399 (~$537).
