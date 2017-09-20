Meizu M6 Note One Piece Limited Edition Arriving On September 25

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

One Piece is one of the most popular manga series in the world. It appears we have some fans at Meizu as the manufacturer has announced a Meizu M6 Note One Piece limited edition model. The M6 Note is a fantastic device on its own, making a One Piece special edition is going to make fans go crazy!!

The M6 Note One Piece edition has a red back with yellow antenna lines. At the bottom is the logo of the Straw Hat Pirates in the same yellow color. The front of the phone is black but Meizu added a red accent to the mBack button.

The special edition device is also different on the inside. There is a wallpaper of Monkey D. Luffy and the icons are pirate-themed as well. There is a pocket watch icon for the clock, a chest for file manager, and a pirate map as the maps icon to name a few.

The Meizu M6 Note One Piece Limited Edition also has a special packaging. The box is black and has a picture of the entire Straw Hat Pirates. There is a branded protective case alongside a red cable and red wall charger.

The specs of the special edition is the same as the other variants. There is a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 625 processor and a 4000mAh battery. It has dual rear cameras (12MP + 5MP), a 16MP front facing camera, and runs Android 7.1.2 out of the box

The Meizu M6 Note One Piece Limited Edition will sell for ¥1699 (~$258), the same price as the regular 4GB RAM + 64GB model but will instead have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If you want the version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, that will cost you ¥2399 (~$365). It will be available for purchase on September 25.

READ MORE: Meizu M20 Power Bank Launches With Two-Way Fast Charging

Meizu will also release three custom selfie sticks designed after the handle of each of Roronoa Zorro’s samurai’s swords. Only the design of one of the sticks has been revealed, the design of the other two in addition to their price will be revealed later.