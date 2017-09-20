2018 iPhones May Feature Face ID; Apple is Still Reportedly Working on In-Screen Touch ID

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared fresh information on 2018 Apple iPhones. He has revealed that since the Cupertino company is still working on resolving the obstacles of in-screen fingerprint scanner, it will continue to invest more in Face ID.

The upcoming iPhone X is the first smartphone from Apple to arrive with Face ID biometric recognition feature. Kuo claims that if the Face ID feature is received well by the consumers, all the 2018 iPhones is likely to feature TrueDepth camera and face ID.

This suggests that Apple may not have yet decided to completely axe the Touch ID feature in favor of the newly introduced Face ID. The new biometric identification feature not only allows iPhone X users to unlock it but also make secure payments through Apple Pay. Apple claims that Face ID is very secure as the face data is encrypted and it never leaves the device. However, recent reports have revealed that Face ID can recognize only one face. On the contrary, Touch ID can recognize 5 different fingerprints which makes it easier to share the iPhone with family members.

Apple is still struggling to incorporate Touch ID sensor under the display of iPhones. The display panels of iPhones are equipped with 3D Touch module which increases the thickness of the whole display. This reduces the accuracy of the in-screen fingerprint scanner. Since Android phones are not equipped with pressure-sensitive display like the recent iPhones, other smartphone OEMs might be able to incorporate fingerprint sensor under the display of their devices.

A lot depends on the market response of the Face ID. If it fails to impress the users, the company may focus its attention on developing in-screen Touch ID. Nevertheless, Apple has to find ways to resolve the technical problems to make the in-screen fingerprint sensor workable.

Kuo has also added that if Face ID is appreciated by consumers, Apple’s Android rivals may also introduce smartphones with facial recognition feature. Hence, facial recognition component suppliers are likely to see a high growth in the forthcoming years.

Should forthcoming Apple iPhones feature Face ID as well as Touch ID? Share us your views by commenting below.

