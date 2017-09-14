OPPO R11 TFBOYS Edition Reveals China Still Likes Boy Bands

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Oppo has added a new custom version of its flagship phone. The OPPO R11 TFBOYS Edition is named after a boy band based in China and it joins the FC Barcelona Edition as a limited edition model.

TFBOYS is a band of three members -Wan Yuan, Wang Junkai, and Yi Yangqianxi formed by TF Entertainment. The special edition R11 is available in three versions. Each one has the signature of a member on the back as well as an 18K gold-plated logo of the band. The differences among each version also extends to their user interface and retail boxes too.

The OPPO R11 TFBOYS Edition is only available in the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM configuration. It will go on sale tomorrow, September 15 and will be available in limited quantities. Those who are able to grab a unit are expected to pay within 15 minutes or else they will forfeit their purchase.

Unlike the Barcelona Edition which sold for ¥3500 (∼$534), the TFBOYS Edition will sell for ¥2999 (∼$458), the same price as the standard edition. It will also share the same specs as the standard edition.

