Meizu M6 Launching September 20, Invite Includes A Pair of Sneakers

A few days ago, real images of the Meizu M6 surfaced online. The images also revealed the specifications of the phone. Today, Meizu has officially announced that the budget phone will launch on September 20.

As is known of Meizu, the manufacturer couldn’t help but stir up some controversy with its unusual invites. For the M6, it has sent a pair of sneakers as an invitation to the event.

The teaser poster has the same sneakers and also the phrase “Dare to Basic” written on it. The Chinese text also loosely translates into “Basic models should not be hard to do?”. Considering the fact that the leaked specs confirms that the Meizu M6 will have the same specs as its predecessors, it sure shouldn’t be hard to make.

READ MORE: Meizu VP Reveals Blue Charm Line, Says Full-Screen Phone Will Be Priced At About ¥3000 (~$463)

For those who don’t remember the specs of the M5, the phone has a 5.2-inch 720 display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and is powered by the MT6750 processor. The only major change rumored to come to the M6 is the switch from a plastic unibody to metal.

The Meizu M6 launch event will be held at the Beijing Performing Arts Center and will begin at 1500hrs local time.

(Via)