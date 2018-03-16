Huawei P20 Camera Samples Appear to Reveal its Photography Prowess

The P series smartphones from Huawei are known for carrying stellar camera features. The Huawei P10 that was launched in 2016 became one of the first smartphones to arrive with dual rear cameras. Huawei will be launching the P20 and P20 Pro flagship phones on March 27. Recent reports have revealed that the P20 will be arriving with dual rear cameras whereas the P20 Pro will be an advanced device featuring three rear cameras. CNET has obtained some new photos that seems to have been snapped using the Huawei P20 smartphone. Here are the images:

Previous leaks have revealed that the EML-AL00 is the model number of the upcoming Huawei P20 phone. Here EML stands for Emily, the codename of P20. The P20 Pro is codenamed as Charlotte while the mid-range P20 Lite has a codename of P20 Lite. Hence, it is quite evident that these camera samples belong to P20.

The Exif details of one of the photos show that the EML-AL00 handset was used to capture the photo that was taken on Feb. 23. The images appear as it was taken using a professional camera. However, the exact configuration of the Huawei P20’s dual rear cameras are not known. It is expected to arrive with 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and f/2.4 aperture lenses. It has been also revealed through the P20 teasers that the smartphone will be able to capture impressive shots in dim-light conditions.

As far as other specs are concerned, the P20 is expected to arrive with an IPS LCD display that will support FHD+ resolution. It will be delivering an aspect ratio of 19:9 because of the notch present on the topside of the display. The Kirin 970 chipset is rumored to power the phone. It may come in 4 GB / 6 GB RAM variants and 64 GB and 128 GB storage models. It may not feature a microSD card.

The P20 is pegged to arrive with a selfie camera of 24-megapixel. The handset will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo skinned with the latest EMUI 8.1. It will be fueled by a 3,320mAh battery. It may arrive with a pricing of 679 euros. The metal-bodied P20 may come in colors like Black, Blue and Pink-Gold.

What’s your opinion on the camera samples of Huawei P20? Share us your views by posting your comments below.

(source)