Huawei P10 & P10 Plus Finally Get The Android Oreo Update

Huawei has just announced the arrival of Android Oreo update for Huawei P10 and P10 Plus through a post on Facebook. A short video is finally confirming that the long-awaited update is now available to download. The video is from the Philippines page, but the update should be gradually expanding in other countries and it should reach every part of the world soon.

The update customized with EMUI 8.0 comes via OTA, so with a simple notification on the status bar you can start downloading it. And it comes after a long beta testing phase with the most important beta firmware released in January. If you still did not receive the notification on your Huawei P10 or P10 Plus, you can try to force the arrival of the update by heading to the Settings menu.

Android 8.0 Oreo in Huawei P10 & P10 Plus Aaaand it’s finally here!😁 Get yourselves a taste of our Oreo by updating your Huawei P10 and P10 Plus devices today. Start downloading now!🙌🙌 #MakeItPossible #ThursdaySuperstar Posted by Huawei Mobile on Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Just tap on System updates, then on Check for updates to see if it is already available. If so, leave a comment in the box below and tell us your home country to let us know if the rollout is already expanding. An official changelog of the Android Oreo update for Huawei P10 and P10 Plus is still not available, but in the images above you can see the changelog of the beta version.

