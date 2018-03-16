Buy Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Smartphone On LightInTheBox And Get 49% Discount

You can now get the global version of Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus smartphone without shelling out a lot of money on LightInTheBox. The international online retail company is currently giving a 49% discount on the phone’s original asking price for a limited period of time.

The golden color version of the Redmi 5 Plus normally sells for $325.48 on LightInTheBox; however, you can now get your hands on the gold-tinted model for just $164.99. But if you’re willing to shell out $20 more, you can go for the black color version of the mobile phone.

Bearing a massive 49% discount, the black color version of the Redmi 5 Plus smartphone is currently available on LightInTheBox for just $184.99. It’s worth noting that the original asking price for this version is $362.73.



The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus smartphone was launched in September 2017. In terms of specs, the phone sports a 5.99 inches IPS, LCD, FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels.

The global version of the smartphone offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can further be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with an Adreno 506 GPU (graphics processing unit), under the hood.

For photography enthusiasts, the Redmi 5 Plus offers a 12-megapixels rear-mounted camera with dual-LED flash and AF. Moreover, it gives selfie addicts something to cheer about in the form of a 5-megapixel front shooter. The phone is backed by a robust 4,000mAh lithium-polymer battery and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with MIUI 9 on top.

You can visit this link to check out the full specification and take advantage of the promo, which is slated to end in 3 days.