Buy The Well-Received Xiaomi MI A1 Smartphone For Just $182.97 On LightInTheBox

Xiaomi released its long-awaited Mi A1 smartphone in September, last year. Much to the delight of the Chinese handset maker, the phone garnered a considerable amount of popularity among smartphone users.

The well-received MI A1 smartphone is currently up for grabs on LightInTheBox at a heavily discounted price. While the device normally carries a price tag of $299.99 on LightInTheBox, you can now buy it for only $182.97 on the Beijing-based online retail company’s website for a limited period of time.

The site is giving a noteworthy 39% discount on the Mi A1’s selling price as part of its latest Lightning Sale promo. The discount will be valid for both gold and black color version of the smartphone.

The Mi A1 sports a 5.5 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels at a pixel density of 403 ppi. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi-branded 4G smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It packs a powerful Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 processor, under the hood and comes with Adreno 506 graphics processing unit.

On the photography front, the Mi A1 sports a 12-megapixel+12-megapixel dual camera setup at the back and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. Moreover, the phone is crammed with useful features such as panorama, HDR, face detection, touch focus, and geo-tagging.

The Mi A1 smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) operating system, which can be upgraded to Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS. It draws its juices from a robust Li-Ion 3080 mAh battery.

You can visit this link to check out the full specification and take advantage of the Lightning Sale which is on the verge of wrapping up. It is also worth noting that there were only 107 pieces left for Lightning Sale at the time of writing.