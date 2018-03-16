Suspected Samsung Galaxy A6 & A6+ Spotted on GeekBench

Two Samsung A series models have been spotted on GeekBench database. The models appeared as Samsung SM-A600FN and SM-A605G. Both models are suspected to be the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ considering the closeness of their model numbers to that of the Galaxy J8 (SM-J800FN) and J8+ (SM-J805FN).

The Galaxy A series have existed before now with an A6 model despite the presence of A5 and A7. So these models are likely going to be the first A6 models that would be launched. The benchmark results are very similar despite the presence of two different chips on both smartphones. The GalaxyA6 scores 2605 on the multicore test and 723 on the single core test. While the Galaxy A6+ scored 739 points on the single core test and 3469 points on the multi-core test.

On the specs, the Galaxy A6 (SM-A600FN) is powered by an Exynos 7870 chipset with eight Cortex-A53 cores and a Mali-T830 MP1 GPU paired with 3GB of RAM. The chipset was used on the Galaxy A3 (2017) and several J-series phones. On the other hand, the A6+ (SM-A605G) utilizes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset with Adreno 506 GPU and has 4GB of RAM onboard. Furthermore, both Android models run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

