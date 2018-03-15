China’s Redmi Note 5 Stunning Camera Samples Shared Before Launch

Xiaomi is set to officially unveil the Redmi Note 5 China version which has been the subject of several teasers. Ahead of the launch, the tech giant has again shared some details of the device as it pertains to the camera setup. The details are backed by some camera samples shot by the Redmi Note 5’s front and rear cameras.

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun says the Redmi Note 5 is a well-balanced smartphone with little or no deficiency but that is left for us to decide after the smartphone has been experienced hands-on. However, among the features the device is expected to pack include an AI dual camera, AI face unlock, AI smart beauty feature, AI portrait mode, soft light self-timer, background blur, etc. In essence, both the selfie camera and rear dual shooter would be AI-driven. The main rear camera is also said to feature a full-pixel dual-core fast focus and a PPI of 1.4um. The samples test the various shooting modes including portrait, Bokeh and others and the shots are pretty impressive. This should be the best we may be seeing from a smartphone in the 1000 Yuan price bracket. It is not a very spectacular performance matching up with the hype about AI cameras.

The camera configuration on China’s Redmi Note 5 include a 13MP front shooter and a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera sensors. In other aspects, the Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p. The device will also be the first model in China to utilize the Snapdragon 636 chipset and would have 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM versions only. Both versions will pair up with 64GB of internal storage. In due course, Xiaomi might introduce new versions with smaller memory sizes. The device is also expected to come with a 4000mAH battery, full Netcom 5.0, dual 4G SIM slots and dual standby. Check out some of the camera samples below.

