Wieppo S8 Review – 18:9 Display on a Budget

Wieppo is a rather young Chinese phone maker as it hasn’t produced many phones. The S8 is one of their latest models and it offers 18:9 ratio display, low-end specs and more.At the moment, the pricing is not announced but check out the product page for that. Learn more in the full Wieppo S8 Review.

VIDEO REVIEW

UNBOXING

The phone ships with all the usual stuff and some extras include a pair of earphones.

DESIGN, DISPLAY, BATTERY LIFE

A pretty nice-looking 5.7” display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Also, the phone has a metal frame that goes all around the device and a removable backplate that lets you swap the batteries and SIM cards quickly.

The overall build quality and design are pretty good. Also, the buttons are quite nice and the phone feels nice in the hand.

Speaking of the battery, I was not impressed by its performance as I was able to get just over 3,5 h of screen-on time.

Also, it takes about 4.5h to fully charge it with the supplied charger. This is a ridiculously long time.

Other things you need to know about this phone include a 13MP main and 5MP selfie cameras, quite an accurate fingerprint scanner, a headset jack, mediocre sounding loudspeaker, and USB type C port with the OTG support. Finally, there is a notification LED light.

Wieppo S8 in pictures:

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

As for specs, this is a low-end phone as it ships with the MTK6737 chip, just 2GB of RAM and just 16GB of storage.

As you may guess, the gaming performance is not so great but you can expect to play a few games on reduced graphics settings. I tested the phone while playing Asphalt 8, Shadow Fight 3 and Injustice 2 games.

USER INTERFACE

What is pretty good though, the day to day performance thanks to almost stock Android 7 out of the box that is not overloaded with extra features. Besides all the stock goodness, you can use a few gesture and motion controls that work quite well but that’s about it.

IMAGE QUALITY

I was able to take a few decent-looking pictures with this phone but don’t expect stellar results since this is a budget phone after all.

Obviously, the camera collapses in low-light.

Selfies look surprisingly decent.

1080p video quality shot using the main camera is kind of mediocre and same can be said about the footage shot using the selfie camera. Finally, sound recording quality could be better.

Download full res camera samples

CONNECTIVITY

I found the call quality to be decent and signal reception is great. Also, other connectivity options work just fine. However, there aren’t too many sensors on board, which is quite frustrating.

CONCLUSIONS

The Wieppo S8 is yet another budget phone that aims to attract your attention with the 18:9 aspect ratio.

We didn’t like that the phone has just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, the gaming performance could be better and the camera struggles a lot in low light. Finally, the battery life is pretty bad and it takes forever to charge the phone.

What we did like is the design and overall build quality, pretty nice display, good day to day performance and some nice extras like the LED notification light.

Overall, this phone has its own pros and cons and hopefully, you will find our review useful before making the buying decision.