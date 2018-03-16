Huawei P20 Lite Unboxing Video Leaked Before Official Announcement

Huawei is yet to officially launch the P20 Lite smartphone, but the real handset has been spotted in multiple leaks in the recent past. Moreover, it also available on pre-orders in some European countries like Italy and Poland. HDBlog.it, an Italian tech blog has already done an unboxing video of the P20 Lite.

Huawei P20 Lite Design

It looks like the iPhone X – that’s what anyone would say by looking at the P20 Lite. It comes in a simple and compact package. It includes the handset, a charge, a USB-C cable, earphones, a warranty card and a user manual.

The frontside of the phone features notched enabled full screen design. The notch is smaller than one present on the iPhone X. The backside of the phone seems to be made out of glass. Its top-left corner is fitted with vertically arranged dual camera setup. The rear panel also features a fingerprint reader.

The above video is in Italian language.

The right side of the device features a volume rocker and a power key. The 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port and an external speaker are available on the bottom edge of the P20 Lite.

Huawei P20 Lite Specifications

According to the Italian tech blog, the Huawei P20 Lite includes a 5.84-inch display that produces 2280 x 1080 pixels (FHD+) resolution. It offers an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen is tucked under a 2.5D curved glass.

The Kirin 659 chipset powers the P20 Lite along with 4 GB of RAM. Apart from internal storage of 64 GB, the handset also features a microSD card slot. The dual camera placed on the back panel of the phone includes a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For snapping selfie shots, it is fitted with a frontal camera of 16-megapixel.

The Huawei P20 Lite is fueled by 3,000mAh battery. Other features of the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The device is preinstalled with EMIU 8.0 that is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It measures 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4mm and its weight is 145 grams. Previous reports have suggested that it would be arriving in colors like Blue, Black and Pink-Gold.

