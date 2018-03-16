Samsung Galaxy S10 To Have 3D Facial Recognition And In-Display Fingerprint Sensor: Report

It’s been just a few weeks since Samsung launched its flagship smartphones — Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. While both the phones are going on sale from today, we have already started getting information related to its successor.

The successor of the Galaxy S9-series, which is expected to be the Galaxy S10-series, will come with Apple‘s Face ID-like 3D facial recognition feature for added security purposes, claims Korea-based media publication.

For this 3D sensing camera technology, Samsung will be working with Israeli startup Mantis Vision, which is also teaming up with camera module maker Namuga which currently supplies Samsung with camera modules for its low-end and mid-range smartphones, such as the Galaxy A-series and Galaxy J-series.

The report further adds that the next-generation Galaxy S-series smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the one we saw on Vivo X20 Plus UD and Vivo Apex. Samsung was expected to use the under display fingerprint sensor for the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 smartphone but has dropped the idea as the technology does not meet the company’s standard.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is shaping up to become an interesting offering from the South Korean giant. Previous reports indicate that the next-generation Galaxy S-series device will pack a 7nm chipset and 5G connectivity.

It will make the Galaxy S10 first smartphone to have 5G connectivity support. Also, Qualcomm and Samsung have recently announced a ‘strategic relationship’ agreement, which specifically mentions the “transition to 5G”.

If leaker Roland Quandt is to be believed, then the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone will also have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) similar to the one found on Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro.

Read More: Samsung Updates The Android Oreo Roadmap With New Smartphones and Tablets

While reports have started emerging about the upcoming S-series phone, there’s no certainty about the phone being named S10. In a press conference last month, reported by The Investor, Koh Dong-jin, President of Samsung Mobile, suggested that they are thinking about whether to keep the S moniker or the numbering system.

(Source)