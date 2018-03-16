Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-inch Available with Lowest Ever Price of 1,499 (~$237) in China Only on March 16

Xiaomi has slashed the prices of the 40-inch and 49-inch Mi TV 4A in China. After the price cut, the 40-inch Mi TV 4A is now selling with a cost of 1,499 Yuan (~$237). It is the lowest ever price for the 40-inch model. On the other side, the 49-inch Mi TV 4A is now available for 1,999 Yuan (~$316). The offer is valid only on March 16.

The above image shows that the 40-inch Mi TV 4A has a regular price of 1,699 Yuan (~$268). However, after the discount of 200 Yuan (~$31), it is now available for 1,499 Yuan (~$237).

The Mi TV 4A features a 40-inch Full HD display that offers a viewing angle of 178 degrees along with a refresh rate of 60 GHz. It is fueled by Amlogic T962 quad-core processor that clocks at 1.5 GHz. The SoC is assisted by 1 GB of RAM.

The Mi TV 4A 40-inch runs on PatchWall OS and comes with a voice support enabled remote control. It has a native storage of 8 GB. It also includes 2 USB 2.0 ports,2 HDMI 2.0 ports, AV out, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The 49-inch Mi TV 4A now comes with a discount of 400 Yuan (~$63) over its regular price of 2,399 Yuan (~$379). Its pricing for March 16 is 1,999 Yuan (~$316).

The 49-inch model also features a 49-inch Full HD screen. It is fueled by Amlogic T962 SoC and 1 GB of RAM. It also includes 8 GB of native storage. Its connectivity features are 2 USB 2.0 ports,2 HDMI 2.0 ports, AV out, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. It also runs on PatchWall OS and comes with a remote control that supports voice command.

The 40-inch and 49-inch Mi TV 4A can be availed with its their discounted through Xiaomi’s online and offline official stores.