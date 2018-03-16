Xiaomi Redmi 4 Gets Price Cut In India, New Pricing Starts At Rs. 8,499

After launching the Redmi 5 smartphone in the Indian market, Xioami has now slashed the pricing of its predecessor — Redmi 4 in India by Rs. 500 (approximately $8). With this price cut, the 3GB RAM model of the Redmi 4 will now cost Rs. 8,499 while the 4GB RAM model costs Rs. 10,499.

The base model of the series, which comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage has not received any price cut and will continue to be available at Rs. 6,999. The Redmi 4 series is available for purchase in India through Amazon and the company’s own online store.

The announcement regarding this price cut was made by the company through Twitter. While the company said that the new pricing will be applicable on Mi.com and Amazon India, it is not clear if the revised pricing will be applicable to offline channels or not.