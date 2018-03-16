Xiaomi Redmi 4 Gets Price Cut In India, New Pricing Starts At Rs. 8,499
After launching the Redmi 5 smartphone in the Indian market, Xioami has now slashed the pricing of its predecessor — Redmi 4 in India by Rs. 500 (approximately $8). With this price cut, the 3GB RAM model of the Redmi 4 will now cost Rs. 8,499 while the 4GB RAM model costs Rs. 10,499.
The base model of the series, which comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage has not received any price cut and will continue to be available at Rs. 6,999. The Redmi 4 series is available for purchase in India through Amazon and the company’s own online store.
The announcement regarding this price cut was made by the company through Twitter. While the company said that the new pricing will be applicable on Mi.com and Amazon India, it is not clear if the revised pricing will be applicable to offline channels or not.
Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India last year to counter the offerings from rivals in the budget segment. The phone features a 5-inch HD display with 720 × 1280 pixels screen resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection on top.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor. It comes in three RAM options — 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. The 2GB RAM model comes with 16GB of internal storage, while the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM model packs 32GB and 64GB of internal storage respectively.
All three models come with microSD card support, which enables the user to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. Coming to the camera department, the phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while on the front, it features a 5-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow based MIUI 8 out-of-the-box and is backed by a 4,100mAh battery.
Xiaomi India had revealed that the company sold over a million Redmi 4 units in just 30 days of launch in India. The revelation was made by Manu Jain, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director through his Twitter handle.
Recently, the company launched Redmi 5 in the Indian market which comes with a full-screen display and is powered by Snapdragon 450 processor. It is available in three models — 2GB RAM, 3GB RAM, and 4GB RAM with price starting at Rs. 7,999.