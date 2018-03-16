Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Launched in China for 1,099 Yuan (~$173); Features AI Dual Camera, 18:9 Display, Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 5 smartphone in China today. The AI driven dual rear cameras is the USP of the Redmi Note 5. The other vital features of the phablet include 18:9 aspect ratio display, Snapdragon 636, 6 GB of RAM, LED flash enabled selfie camera and a massive battery.

Redmi Note 5 Specifications and Features

The metal-bodied Redmi Note 5 measures 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05mm and weighs 181 grams. It comes in multiple colors like Lake Blue, Black, Gold and Rose Gold. The Note 5 is fitted with a 5.99-inch display that supports Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It supports a maximum brightness of 450-nits. The screen is tucked under a 2.5D curved glass.

The Snapdragon 636 chipset is present under the hood of the Redmi Note 5. At the launch event, Xiaomi revealed that the handset has scored an impressive benchmarking score of 115,247 on AnTuTu. The 32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage model of the phablet includes 3 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There are two 64 GB eMMC 5.1 models that respectively feature 4 GB and 6 GB of LPRDDR4X RAM. The handset includes 4,000mAh battery that carries support for 5V/2A fast charging.

The Redmi Note 5’s AI Dual Camera comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor that has a pixel size of 1.4micron and f/1.9 aperture along with a secondary sensor of 5-megapixel that captures depth. It is equipped with features like dual autofocus, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), HDR, Burst Mode and Panorama. The dual rear cameras can capture amazing AI driven portrait shots by naturally blurring the background. Apart from shooting full HD videos, it can also record 720p slow-motion videos.

The front panel of the Redmi Note 5 includes an soft-LED flash enabled 13-megapixel selfie camera that carries support for AI portrait mode. The inclusion of pre-HDR allows it to intelligently detect the background light to capture amazing selfie shots in dim-light conditions by accordingly configuring the front LED flash. The front-facing camera can also capture full HD videos.

The front camera offers AI-based facial recognition feature that can be used to unlock the Note 5 instantly simply by looking at it. The selfie snapper and dual rear cameras of the Redmi Note 5 are also enabled with AI Smart Beauty that helps in shooting impressive shots by intelligently enhancing the skin tone.

The Redmi Note 5 comes loaded with MIUI 9. As Xiaomi President Lin Bin had recently revealed, it comes enabled with full screen gestures. Its other features include hybrid SIM slot for microSD card and dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, AGPS, Beidou positioning, GLONASS, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi Note 5 Pricing and Availability

The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage Redmi Note 5 is priced at 1,099 Yuan (~$173). The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variants are respectively priced at 1,399 Yuan (~221) and 1,699 Yuan (~$268). The handset will be available for buying starting from March 20 at 10 AM in China through the official online store of Xiaomi as well as through its partnered e-commerce sites.