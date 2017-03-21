Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Series Official: High-end Features & Affordable Price Starting at 2099 Yuan ($304)

Xiaomi has released a new Mi TV series today at a ceremony held in Beijing. The launch event comes after a number of teasers which pointed to a new TV with a cheap price tag on top of a powerful hardware lineup. The new TV series dubbed Mi TV 4A is very well distinct from the Mi TV 4 which was unveiled at CES 2017 in that the Mi TV 4A does not utilize a modular design like its predecessor. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series equally comes with a narrow frame design and flat display.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is indeed a high-end TV series, packing a quad-core 64-bit high-performance Amlogic T962 clocked at 1.5GHz while the graphic aspect is powered by a Mali 450 750MHz GPU. The processor backed by 2GB DDR4 of RAM. The device also offers up to 32GB eMMC5.1 flash memory on all the versions. The Mi TV 4A is available in four different display sizes, the base model comes with 43 inches display size which is closely followed by a 49-inch model, then a 55-inch model and finally, a 65-inch model. The 43-inch and 49-inch models feature a 1080p resolution on their displays, while the 55-inch and 65-inch models are the high-end versions both having 4K display resolution a piece.

One spectacular feature on the Mi TV 4A series is that they all come with support for HDR10 and the latest UHD HLG while also supporting the Dolby Vision format. The Mi TV 4A comes in Smart just like Xiaomi’s range of Mi TV, sporting a dual band WiFi connection, as well as Bluetooth 4.2. The Bluetooth connectivity allows the TV to connect with accessories such as Bluetooth mouse, speakers, keyboard, gaming pad and others. Apart from the base model with 43 inches, all other versions of the Mi TV 4A come with Artificial Intelligence voice control which allows it to switch to a particular TV program with voice command, activated via the remote control.

In addition, the Mi TV 4A comes with the third generation of Xiaomi TV remote control which adds a voice control button in the mix. The remote also supports Mi Touch function. There is a rotational navigation button which can also allow operation when it is swiped to either left or right. The remote control also supports Bluetooth and infrared connectivities and can be used to control the cable TV set-top box.

As for the prices, the 43-inch Full HD display model carries a 2,099 Yuan ($304) Price tag but it doesn’t come with artificial intelligence. The 49-inch standard version comes in at 2599 Yuan ($376). There is also another version with artificial intelligence voice control, 32GB priced at 2,899 Yuan ($420). The 55-inch standard version starts at 3199 Yuan ($463), while the higher version with artificial intelligence voice control is priced at $3599 Yuan ($521). Finally, the standard version of the top-end 65-inch model starts at 5,699 Yuan ($826), while you’ll get the one with AI voice control and 32GB storage carries a massive price tag of 6,199 Yuan ($898).

The 43-inch, 49-inch 1080p, and 55-inch 4K versions will all go on sale as from March 23 at 10 AM.

