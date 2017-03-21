ZTE Nubia M2 Official: Custom 13MP Dual Cameras from Sony, Two Other Models Launched As Well

Nubia has just released three brand new devices in China, starting with the ZTE Nubia M2. Unlike earlier rumors which said that the phone will be called as the Nubia Z17 Mini, the company has decided to place this brand new device in their mid-range M series.

Nubia smartphones are always known for their beautiful design and stellar built quality. The Nubia M2 continues that tradition by using the company’s nubiArc design concept in a 7mm thin metal body. The front is adorned with 2.5D glass. The phone has a similar design as the other Nubia models in the market, which is actually a good thing considering we like Nubia’s design philosophy in general. The overall body is polished, sand blasted, and goes through 72 processes to create a soft baby skin like texture.

There are two color options available, black gold and champagne gold.

One interesting design feature of the phone (which we had already seen in the leaked posters a few days back) is that the M2 comes with an oval physical home button up front, but there’s a traditional Nubia red circle present as well. Personally, I didn’t like the red circle inside the oval button, but I am sure some fans will be happy to see the familiar circle present on the new device.

Nubia M2 Specs

Coming to the specs, the Nubia M2 features the Snapdragon 625 chipset under the hood with 4GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB ROM options. The phone supports MicroSD expansion as well. As for the screen, you get a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution.

The highlight of the Nubia M2 is the 13MP f/2.0 dual cameras at the back. The company claims that they are using a custom depth camera setup from Sony. The basic setup is simple, with one RGB camera sensor and another being a black and white sensor. Another feature of the camera include a mixed focus mode comprising of PDAF + contrast focus. Up front, you get a 16MP camera for selfies.

Inside, the phone comes with a pretty large 3630mAh battery inside, which should be easily enough for a day’s usage. It supports NeoCharge fast charging @ 5V 5.2A = 26W. As for connectivity, the Nubia M2 boasts of full netcom 3.0 standard, which means support for all three networks in China. Other features include VoLTE, front facing fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C charging, Dolby Surround 7.1, and TruSignal Enhancement technology.

The Nubia M2 starts at 2699 Yuan ($391) for the 4GB + 64GB model and goes up to 2999 Yuan ($435) for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

Along with this flagship, the company also released a cheaper Nubia M2 Lite version with less powerful specs. The major difference in this version is that the phone trades the dual cameras with a single 16MP f/2.0 ISOCELL sensor at the back. There are 3GB + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 32GB memory options. Yes, the 4GB + 32GB ROM combination sounds odd, but that’s what the official poster said. The processor inside is unknown but it’s probably Helio P10. Other features include a 5.5-inch AMOLED display and 3000mAh battery.

The Nubia M2 Lite starts at 1799 Yuan ($260).

Nubia N2

Remember we had mentioned a new 5000mAh battery Nubia smartphone a couple of days back? That’s real as well! Alongside these two smartphones, the company also released the ZTE Nubia N2 smartphone at the event in Shenzhen today. One of the highlights of the phone is its thickness. Despite the huge 5000mAh battery inside, the phone measures just 7.9mm in body thickness which is quite impressive! Now, from its name, you might have realized that the Nubia N2 is the successor to the Nubia N1 released last year. It was another 5000mAh smartphone but was significantly thicker than this featuring an 8.9mm body. So, it’s great to see the thickness go down so much. Also, note that the Nubia N2 comes with 18W fast charger for its 5000mAh battery.

Other features of the Nubia N2 include a 5.5-inch AMOLED 1080p panel, octa-core 64-bit processor (model not disclosed but should be Helio P10), 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 16MP Rear camera with Neovision 6.0.

The phone goes on sale on April 8 for 1999 Yuan ($290).

Always be the first to know. Follow us: