White Xiaomi Mi 6 Renders Surface, Sports Glass Body and Dual Rear Cameras

When a new phone is on the verge of release, renders start springing up. They are usually created from a mixture of leaked details, a previous model and the artist’s imagination. The Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s next flagship phone billed to arrive in the coming weeks and there have been a number of renders released for it already. Today we have a fresh set showing the phone in white.

There is not much to these images. It just presents us with an idea of what the white variant with its double-sided glass body may look like. At the back, we can see the rumored dual-rear cameras positioned at the top left corner in separate housings and the LED flash beside it.

The front of the device looks unexciting. There is a fingerprint scanner at the bottom, and on the top bezel sits the front camera, earpiece and proximity sensor. The bezels are a bit big too and it will be nice to see Xiaomi trim them down.

Mi 6 White

This render still has an audio jack and there is an IR blaster positioned in the middle. Xiaomi is expected to release the Mi 6 with a glass and metal body but there are rumors of a ceramic variant. They did the same last year with the Mi 5 but had to stop the ceramic variant due to production challenges. Let’s hope they keep it up this time.

The Mi  6 will launch in two variants: a 5.15-inch version and a larger 5.7-inch version with the “Plus” suffix. The Snapdragon 835 is the chip expected to be present in it though we have heard rumors of it being a Snapdragon 821 and seen images of an unknown chip clocked at 2.7GHz too.

 

