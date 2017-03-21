White Xiaomi Mi 6 Renders Surface, Sports Glass Body and Dual Rear Cameras

When a new phone is on the verge of release, renders start springing up. They are usually created from a mixture of leaked details, a previous model and the artist’s imagination. The Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s next flagship phone billed to arrive in the coming weeks and there have been a number of renders released for it already. Today we have a fresh set showing the phone in white.

There is not much to these images. It just presents us with an idea of what the white variant with its double-sided glass body may look like. At the back, we can see the rumored dual-rear cameras positioned at the top left corner in separate housings and the LED flash beside it.

The front of the device looks unexciting. There is a fingerprint scanner at the bottom, and on the top bezel sits the front camera, earpiece and proximity sensor. The bezels are a bit big too and it will be nice to see Xiaomi trim them down.

This render still has an audio jack and there is an IR blaster positioned in the middle. Xiaomi is expected to release the Mi 6 with a glass and metal body but there are rumors of a ceramic variant. They did the same last year with the Mi 5 but had to stop the ceramic variant due to production challenges. Let’s hope they keep it up this time.

The Mi 6 will launch in two variants: a 5.15-inch version and a larger 5.7-inch version with the “Plus” suffix. The Snapdragon 835 is the chip expected to be present in it though we have heard rumors of it being a Snapdragon 821 and seen images of an unknown chip clocked at 2.7GHz too.

