Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaked Shot Reveals 256 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM; Snapdragon 821 Inside?

Xiaomi fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Mi 6 flagship phone. New rumors have stated that its launch has been delayed to May. However, the rumor mill is still consistently spilling more details on leaked specs of Xiaomi Mi 6. A leaked photo of the “About Phone” screen has revealed key specs of the phone.

It is a known fact that the Snapdragon 835 chipset would be powering the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship smartphone. The leaked shot reveals that the smartphone has a quad-core processor under its hood that works at 2.7 GHz. The snapshot does not mention that the smartphone is running on SD 835 chip.

The Snapdragon 835’s official webpage states that the octa-core processor of SD 835 can deliver a maximum clocking speed of up to 2.45 GHz. Some rumors hint that the low-end version of Mi 6 would be featuring Snapdragon 821 chipset that includes a quad-core processor. Its maximum clocking speed is 2.4 GHz. Hence, the Mi 6 in the leaked image could be running on SD 821 SoC.

Leaked information also hint that Xiaomi may be working on a MediaTek Helio X30 chipset variant of Mi 6 smartphone. However, MediaTek does not have a flagship chipset with quad-core processor. So, the alleged Mi 6 variant in the screenshot is unlikely the rumored model running on Helio X30.

The Mi 6 can be also seen sporting 6 GB of RAM along with a massive internal storage of 256 GB. It is running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS that is customized with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8.3.14 skin.

Rumors have it that the Xiaomi Mi 6 may arrive two screen variants, the first variant is expected to come with a 5.15-inch display and the other variant dubbed as Mi 6 Plus is pegged to feature a 5.7-inch screen. The larger Mi 6 model is rumored to arrive with rear-facing dual cameras.

Speculations hint that the Mi 6 would be arriving with a starting price of 1,999 Yuan ($289) and the larger Mi 6 Plus is expected to have a starting cost of 2,499 Yuan ($360). It was previously rumored to launch on April 16, but since the Snapdragon 835 chipset for Mi 6 is reportedly going to be available in April, its unveiling has been pushed to May.

