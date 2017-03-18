We first got to hear of the Mi Pad 3 early this year in the form of leaked slides showing the specification of the upcoming tablet. What we have today reveals more details and clear things up a bit.

For the Mi Pad 3, the source says Xiaomi will be launching two screen and OS variants. The first one will retain the original 7.9-inch display size like its predecessors but there is no mention of its screen resolution. It will have 4GB of RAM and will have 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The 7.9-inch Mi Pad 3 will come with Android 7.0 Nougat and will be priced at ¥1299 ($188) and ¥1599 ($231) respectively.

The second variant which will be called the Mi Pad 3 Pro will have a 9.7-inch display. Display resolution is unknown for this too but RAM and storage options are the same as the smaller one. It will be powered by an Intel 8750 (probably the Atom x7-Z8750) and will ship with Windows 10 on board. The price for the larger variant will start at ¥1699 ($246).

There are still a lot of unknowns like the processor powering the smaller variant and battery capacities for both. It will also be nice to know if they will both have the same camera sensors. The launch is expected to be on the same date as that of the Mi 6 which was rumored to be in April initially but is now said to have been pushed to May.

(Source)

