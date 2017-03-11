More Xiaomi Mi 6 Details Revealed: Camera Specs, Two Screen Variants

Quite a number of folks are anticipating the launch of Xiaomi’s next flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 6 which is expected to be released in April. We have seen a number of leaks about the specs of the upcoming device already but more details keep coming in.

The new info reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come equipped with the latest Sony IMX400 sensor. Previous reports had said that the rear camera will be an IMX386 but that seems to have changed. If the Mi 6 does come with the IMX400, it will be quite surprising since Sony usually reserves it’s best sensor for itself.

We have also learnt that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in two screen variants. There will be a 5.15-inch model and a 5.7-inch model. Apart from the difference in size, they will also feature slightly different designs. The larger variant is even said to come with dual cameras on the rear in a design similar to that of the iPhone 7 Plus.

Other details mentioned says the Xiaomi Mi 6 will have a thickness of 8mm, a 3200mAh battery and will have its memory configuration starting at 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The larger variant which is currently called the Mi 6 Plus will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both variants will come with the Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at the highest frequency. For pricing, the Mi 6 will start at ¥1999 (~$289) while the Mi 6 Plus will begin at ¥2499 (~$360).

