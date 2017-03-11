Buy blackview bv7000 phones

New Huawei Phone with OLED Display and 4000mAh Battery Seen at TENAA

HuaweiNews

by Habeeb Onawole ago 1

A new Huawei phone has been spotted on TENAA. The device whose model number is NCE-TL10 is listed as having an OLED display.

Design wise, the Huawei phone looks like the Redmi Note 3 but without the speaker grille at the back. There is a single camera, a fingerprint scanner, and Huawei and China Mobile’s logo at the back. The front sports big bezels and appears to be using on-screen buttons since there is Huawei’s branding where capacitive buttons should be.

The spec sheet says the phone has a 5-inch 720p display, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a MicroSD card slot that accepts up to 128GB cards.

The rear camera on this new device is a 13MP sensor with LED flash, and up front there is a 5MP shooter. And just like the Redmi Note 3, it also comes with a 4000mAh battery. The processor is unspecified but is an octa-core chip clocked at 1.5GHz. The phone has dual SIM slots and has Android 6.0 Marshmallow pre-installed.

Huawei NCE-TL10 e

Judging from the specs, this should be a mid-range device. The fact that it is a 5-inch OLED display with a 720p resolution hints at the screen coming from a domestic supplier. A 1080p screen will surely be better appreciated but this should be quite sufficient. There is also a possibility that there is an error on TENAA’s website, however we will have to wait till it launches to confirm that the resolution is indeed 720p.

Huawei NCE-TL10 b Huawei NCE-TL10 c

 

  • Zyad Atef

    This phone is Huawei Enjoy 6