New Hikey 960 Development Board is Based on Huawei Kirin 960

LeMaker has a new development board called the HiKey 960. The development board is actually a product borne from a partnership between Huawei and Cheng Mai Technology. However, like the previous Hikey development board, there is a LeMaker version.

The Hikey 960 is based on Huawei’s latest chip, the Kirin 960. It measures 85 x 55 mm, has an octa-core processor, a Mali G71 MP8 image processor and 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of storage with the option to expand it via a microSD slot.

The Hikey 960 has two USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI port, a USB Type-C OTG port and a 8-18V/2A DC jack. There is support for WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n and it also boasts Bluetooth 4.1. The Hikey 960 is the successor to the Hikey 620 which was released last year and is based on the Kirin 620.

Asides the HDMI port for video output, there is a 4-lane MIPI DSI connector. For expansion, there is a PCIe Gen2 on M.2 Key connector, a 40 pin low speed expansion connector, and a 60 pin high speed expansion connector.

The board is also 96Boards compliant and will have support for Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux. The latter will be via Linaro Reference Platform Build (RPB).

The Hikey 960 is priced at $239 and can be gotten via Cheng Mai technology open source community platform, AlphaSTAR.

