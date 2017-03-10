Xiaomi Mi 5 Gets Android Nougat 7.0 Via MIUI 8.2 Update

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi began rolling out a new MIUI update for its devices. The new update with version number 8.2 brings a bunch of new features and redesigns. But while other devices were getting the update, the Xiaomi Mi 5 was left out. It appears it was for good reason after-all. The Xiaomi Mi 5 has begun getting the update alongside a jump to Android 7.0 Nougat!!!

What this means for Mi 5 owners is that they are currently the only Xiaomi owners running Nougat. Apart from all the exciting new features that Nougat brings, MIUI 8.2 still comes with its own features.

There is a new security center; support for task automation IFTTT; and a new desktop assistant. Xiaomi has also included new system sounds when you take a screenshot, lock and unlock the screen, and when the device is charging; and a number of new ringtones too. There is also a redesigned notification bar.

The update is 1.3GB in size and can be manually downloaded here if you are running the China version of the ROM. Do make sure you read the guide to flashing it manually. There is no news as to when the Global version will be available but we hope it is not far off.

The new update makes the Mi 5 one of the most affordable flagship devices in the market running Nougat. Currently, you can pick up the device for less than the price of the Nokia 6.

