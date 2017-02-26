Nokia 3, 5 & Nokia 6 Goes Global: Premium Design, Gorilla Glass, Pure Android Nougat & Google Assistant

Nokia has just announced four new smartphones for the global market, including the iconic Nokia 3310 (covered here). The three other phones are the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6. We have already covered the Nokia 6 in detail since it’s already sold in China, but now the same phone goes global.

As expected, these three are entry level smartphones that cater to the needs of budget customers. All the three phones are made out of 6000 series Aluminum with Gorilla Glass protection on top. They will feature laminated and polarized displays for better sunlight visibility and reading. There are single SIM and dual SIM options as well. Also, they will come with Google Assistant inbuilt along with a promise of regular monthly Android security updates. Further, the company will provide a pure Android experience on these devices, running Android Nougat builds out of the box. It’s worth pointing out that Google Assistant will be coming to many other phones in the coming weeks.

The Nokia 6 is the fastest of the lot, coming with Snapdragon 430 chipset inside with up to 4GB RAM. But since the phone was already announced back in China, let’s first take a look at the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones.

Nokia 3

Nokia 3 is the lowest placed phone among the three and comes with a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.3GHZ with 2GB RAM and Android 7 out of the box. There will be 16GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD. The display is of 5-inches with 720p resolution. At the back, the phone comes with an 8MP AF camera with 1.12um sensor and f/2.0 aperture with LED flash. The front camera is also an 8MP sensor with 84 degrees wide angle lens and display flash. Further, there is a non-removable 2650mAh battery on board along with NFC, USB OTG and Cat. 4 LTE support.

There are four color options for the Nokia 3 — Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper White.

Nokia 5

The next in line is the Nokia 5, which comes with a 5.2-inch HD display with 2.5D glass and Snapdragon 430 chip. There is 2GB of RAM on board, 16GB of expandable storage up to 128GB and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For camera, the phone comes with a 13MP sensor (1.12um, f/2.0) with PDAF and dual tone flash. Up front, the phone has an 8MP shooter with 84 degrees wide angle lens. The phone also support NFC and features a 3000mAh battery. There are four color options, Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black and the unique Copper.

Nokia 6

The Nokia 6 is the pick of the announcements with full HD 5.5-inch 1080p display, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos certification, Snapdragon 430 chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage and Android Nougat 7.1.1. Full Nokia 6 specs are here.

While these specs are already known, the company also announced a Nokia 6 Art Black special edition for the global markets. This particular version comes in a glossy piano black finish and features 4GB + 64GB memory combination.

The Nokia 3 goes on sale for 139 Euros (~147), Nokia 5 for 189 Euros (~$199), Nokia 6 for 229 Euros (~$242) and Nokia 6 Art Black Edition for 299 Euros (~$316). They are said to go on sale in Q2 2017.

