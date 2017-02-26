Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Official: Smaller and All-Metal Body but Last Year’s Specs

Motorola has taken the wraps of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at this year’s edition of MWC. The Moto G5 and G5 Plus both feature a new all-metal design but apart from that brings nothing particularly exciting.

Moto G5

The Moto G5 is the smaller variant with a 5-inch display. The resolution has been bumped up to 1080p and there is Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is a Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB/3GB of RAM, and 16GB of built-in storage with a slot for expansion.

The rear camera is a 13MP shooter with dual-LED flash and PDAF while the front facing camera is a 5MP OmniVision 5693 sensor. Motorola has also kept to the trend of giving the Moto G series a water repellent coating. It now also sports a fingerprint scanner.

The Moto G5 due to the smaller display also gets a reduction in battery capacity. It now has a 2800mAh battery with support for Motorola’s 10W Turbo Charge.

Moto G5 Plus

The Moto G5 doesn’t escape the reduction in display size. It is now 5.2-inches, down from 5.5-inches in the G4 Plus. Resolution stays the same at 1920 x 1080 and there is Gorilla Glass 3. The Moto G5 Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, the same in the BlackBerry KEYone. Depending on the market, there is either 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The Moto G5 Plus sports a 12MP Sony IMX362 f/1.7 camera on the rear with dual LED flash, slow motion video and 4K recording at 30fps. The front facing camera is a 5MP OmniVision 5695 f/2.2 sensor with display flash.

One new design you sure will like is the front-mounted fingerprint scanner. Last year’s square-shaped scanner felt out of place but the new one looks way better. It also doubles as controls for the phone in case you do not want to use on-screen navigational buttons.

The Moto G5 Plus has a water repellent nano-coating and a 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charge.

Both the Moto G5 and G5 Plus ship with near stock Android 7.0 Nougat and Google Assistant.

Moto G5 and G5 Plus Price

Pricing for the Moto G5 starts at 199 Euros (~$210) for the 2GB/16GB variant. There is no price detail for the 3GB variant. The Moto G5 Plus on the other hand is priced at 229 Euros (~$242) for the 2GB RAM/16GB model and 279 Euros (~$295) for the 3GB RAM/32GB model. There is also no pricing for the 4GB model. Both phones will be available for purchase in March in Lunar gray and Fine Gold.

