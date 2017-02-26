Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 with S-Pen, Quad Speakers Officially Announced; Specs, Pricing & Release Date

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has been officially announced. It not only comes with beefed up specs compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S2 from 2015, but also comes added features like S-Pen and keyboard (as optional accessory).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Specifications, Features

The Galaxy Tab S3 appears like the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 from last year. Its dimensions are 169 x 237.3 x 6 mm and its Wi-Fi only variant weighs 429 grams whereas its LTE variant weighs 435 grams. It is the first ever tablet running on Android to come with a glass panel on the rear side.

It comes with a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display that produces a resolution of 1,536 x 2,048 pixels. It delivers an aspect ratio of 4:3 and supports a pixel density of 264 ppi. Below the display is the physical Home button that includes a fingerprint scanner under it.

The device is flanked with quad speakers from AKG. With 10-bit HDR support on the screen, the Galaxy Tab S3 seems to a good tablet for multimedia experience.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is driven by Snapdragon 820 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The native storage of the device is 32 GB and it can support a microSD card of up to 256 GB on its external storage. It has a single LED enabled f/1.9 aperture 13-megapixel rear camera and a frontal shooter of 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture.

The Tab S3 come with connectivity options like a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and dual band Wi-Fi. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is powered by 6,000 mAh battery which is slightly bigger than the 5,870 mAh battery present inside its predecessor model.

The Samsung tablet comes loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS. It comes bundled with a S-Pen stylus that appears like a real pen. It can be used for editing, drawing and for signing on documents. The tablet does not feature a dedicated slot for the stylus.

The optional keyboard features a lanyard that can be used to slot the stylus. It can be attached to the pogo pins present on the left bezel of the tablet. The Galaxy Tab S3 comes with two kinds of covers, one featuring a keyboard and another that does not include it. Both can be used as covers as well as stands.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Price, Release Date

The Seoul-based tech giant has confirmed that the tablet would be hitting European markets in the next month. The Wi-Fi only variant is priced at €679 ($717) and its LTE edition costs €769 ($812). As of this writing, there is no information on its availability for other markets.

