Samsung Galaxy S8+ Specs Sheet Reveals All Its Features

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus (expected to launch with Galaxy S8+ moniker) are expected to get unveiled officially at the end of next month. The exact launch date of Galaxy S8 is expected to get announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 on Feb. 26. As the event is drawing near, more and more leaked information of the Galaxy S8 models are surfacing. Evan Blass has managed to reveal a leaked specs sheet of the Galaxy S8+ that contains all the information on the features it will carry.

The Galaxy S8+ is expected to come with a 6.2-inch Super AMOED display. Counting the rounded corners the display would be measuring 6.1 inches. It is expected to carry support for Quad HD+ resolution. It is likely that the “+” mentioned here indicates that the smartphone it would be supporting an aspect ratio of 18:9 like the upcoming LG G6.

Even though the specs sheet does not mention it, rumors have revealed that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus would be the first smartphones to be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. The Galaxy S8+ has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It will carry support for microSD card. It seems that the S8 models won’t be available in 6 GB RAM option.

The rear side of the S8+ would be flanked with 12-megpaixel dual-pixel camera. It is said to be an upgraded version of the rear snapper present on Galaxy S7. For shooting selfies, it would be equipped with 8-megapixel camera.

Some of the other features of the Galaxy S8+ include 4G LTE, IP68 certified chassis, iris scanner, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, wireless charging and Nougat OS. The S8+ is expected to be shipped with earphones tuned by AKG, a brand own by Harman that specializes in acoustics and headphones.

As far as Galaxy S8 specs are concerned, it is expected to come with similar specifications like the Galaxy S8+. However, the S8 would be a smaller device with a 5.8-inch quad HD screen. Even though the Seoul-based company is poised to announce the Galaxy S8 launch date on Feb. 26, the rumor mill has revealed that it will be unveiled on March 29.

(source)

