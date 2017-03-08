The One Week Old Xiaomi Mi 5C Gets Ripped Open

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Mi 5C a week ago. The special feature about the phone is its processor, the Pinecone Surge S1. This is Xiaomi’s first in-house chip and the Mi 5C is the first device to sport it.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C is based on last year’s flagship the Snapdragon 820 toting Xiaomi Mi 5. So there are quite a number of similarities such as the screen size and the position of the fingerprint scanner. Where things start getting different is under the hood.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C has a 5.15 inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and is powered by the Surge S1 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. One of its selling points is its 12MP rear camera which has a large 1.25um pixel. Xiaomi says the processor’s dual ISP algorithm allows for dual noise reduction and a 150% increase in camera sensitivity. The effect is pictures which are rich in detail with a significant reduction in noise.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C has a 2860mAh battery with support for 9V2A fast charging. There is no NFC like in the Mi 5 but it will be getting Android Nougat 7.1 later this month.

The device got torn apart to see what it looks like without the attractive casing covering it. Let’s see if you can find the Pinecone Surge S1 chipset.

