Buy blackview bv6000s phones

The One Week Old Xiaomi Mi 5C Gets Ripped Open

NewsTop Stories

by Habeeb Onawole ago 1

Share138
+11
Share
Pin
Shares 139

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Mi 5C a week ago. The special feature about the phone is its processor, the Pinecone Surge S1. This is Xiaomi’s first in-house chip and the Mi 5C is the first device to sport it.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C is based on last year’s flagship the Snapdragon 820 toting Xiaomi Mi 5. So there are quite a number of similarities such as the screen size and the position of the fingerprint scanner. Where things start getting different is under the hood.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C has a 5.15 inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and is powered by the Surge S1 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. One of its selling points is its 12MP rear camera which has a large 1.25um pixel. Xiaomi says the processor’s dual ISP algorithm allows for dual noise reduction and a 150% increase in camera sensitivity. The effect is pictures which are rich in detail  with a significant reduction in noise.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C has a 2860mAh battery with support for 9V2A fast charging. There is no NFC like in the Mi 5 but it will be getting Android Nougat 7.1 later this month.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku Edition Out of the Box Tour

The device got torn apart to see what it looks like without the attractive casing covering it. Let’s see if you can find the Pinecone Surge S1 chipset.

(Source)

Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 2 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 3 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 4 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 5 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 6 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 7 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 8 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 9 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 10 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 11 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 12 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 13 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 14 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 15 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 16 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 17 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 18 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 19 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 20 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 21 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 22 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 23 Xiaomi Mi 5C teardown 24

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • Muhammad Yasir

    someone translate the DAMN chinese !