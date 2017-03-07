Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hastune Miku Edition out of the Box Tour

There is probably no argument about the fact that Xiaomi got it right once again with the sleek design it adopted on the Redmi Note 4X. How about the superfly Hatsune Miku edition of the Note 4X with its green paint job? It is just beyond stunning to say the least, more so, considering that the smartphone isn’t a flagship Mi series device but a Redmi smartphone that comes cheap. We can’t seem to get enough of the images of the smartphone and here’s more hands-on/unboxing images fresh out of its box.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku Edition brings out the sleek and premium design the smartphone features as a result of the attractive color it adorns. The customized Redmi Note 4X features a fused antenna band design with the antenna band coated in silver. The camera and fingerprint sensor also have silver-coated thin ring surrounding them.

As you would know by now, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hastune Miku Edition shares the same specs lineup with the regular Redmi Note 4X which includes a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera as well as a large 4,100mAh battery. The Redmi Note 4X also come with dual SIM card / dual standby, and full Network support.

The device is already on sale in China for 1,299 Yuan ($189). You can check out more unboxing images of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hastune Miku Edition from down below.

