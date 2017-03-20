Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Concept Render Shows 93% Screen to Body Ratio and Dual Rear Cameras

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX is still an awe-inspiring device. Just a few months after its release, the company announced that the concept-phone will get a successor called the Mi MIX 2 this year with Philippe Starck returning as designer.

For the Mi MIX 2, the focus is on how to further increase the screen-to-body ratio followed by the inclusion of flagship worthy specs. Xiaomi’s plan is to raise the screen-to-body ratio to 93%. To achieve that, the lower bezel will have to be shrunk further.

A new set of renders have been posted online showing what the Mi MIX 2 might look like. The renders which were put together by the guys at TechConfigurations shows the Mi MIX 2 sporting dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of the in-display fingerprint scanner it is rumored to come with.

The full specs list says the phone sports a 6.4-inch 2.5D QHD AMOLED display with 3D touch, a Snapdragon 653 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of ROM. The dual rear cameras are also said to be 16MP sensors with laser autofocus, OIS, and PDAF. The camera up front has been bumped up to an 8MP sensor while the body is still made from ceramic. At the base there is a USB Type-C port flanked on both sides by stereo speakers.

The renders look nice but they are still just renders. The final device may look different and even have a different set of internals too.

