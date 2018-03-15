Sony H8176 UAProf Reveals 4K Display; Could it be Xperia XZ2 Pro?

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 that was held in the previous month, Sony had launched the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia Z2 Compact smartphones. However, the rumor mill had claimed that the Japanese tech giant would be also announcing the Xperia XZ2 Pro flagship with 4K display at MWC 2018. Today, the UAProf (User Agent Profile) of a new Sony handset with a model number of Sony H8176 has been spotted. The UAProfile reveals that it will be arriving with a 4K display. Previous leaks have claimed that Sony’s upcoming phone with 4K display would be arriving in the market as Xperia XZ2 Pro.

The above image shows that the Sony H8176 supports screen resolution of 4320 x 2160 pixels. This shows that the handset will carry support for an aspect ratio of 18:9 like the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact. If this handset exists in real, it is most likely to feature the Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The other information that has surfaced through UAProfile of Sony H8176 include support for the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS. In the last month, the rumored Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro was spotted with 18:9 display and Android 8.1 Oreo on HTML5 benchmark test. However, the benchmark carried a different model number of H8116. This suggests that there could be two variants of the Xperia XZ2 Pro.

Previous reports have revealed that the XZ2 Pro may feature dual rear cameras that will comprise of an 18-megapixel primary sensor with a pixel size of 1.33micron and a 12-megapixel sensor with pixel size of 1.38micron. Also, it is speculated that the handset may feature 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage.

As of this writing, there is no information on the launch date of the Xperia XZ2 Pro. It is speculated to arrive in the market with a pricing of around (~$950). There is a possibility that this handset may get unveiled at the IFA 2018 event in Berlin, Germany in September this year.

