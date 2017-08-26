Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Now Available On Giztop

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5A early this week as the first of the 5th gen Redmi line. The Note 5A comes in three different variants with different specs and prices. Giztop, our online shop now has the 3GB RAM variant in stock.

All three variants have the same 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear camera, 3080mAh battery and run MIUI 9. Where the 3GB RAM model (and 4GB too) differs includes having a Snapdragon 435 processor, a 16MP front facing camera with LED flash, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi Note 5A has a dedicated microSD card slot. That means if 32GB isn’t enough storage for you, you can throw in a microSD card and not have to sacrifice any of the nano SIM slots.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Back Shell Leaks, Metal Or Ceramic?

The 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM Redmi Note 5A retails for $159 and is available only in Champagne Gold for now. Shipping is world wide, so if you are interested, go ahead and place your order.