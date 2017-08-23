Huawei Mate 10 Pro May Sport EntireView Bezel-less Display and Mate 10 May Arrive with Regular Display

Huawei will be soon debuting its Mate 10 flagship smartphone as a successor for Mate 9 from 2016. Last year, the Chinese firm had launched the Mate 9 series included four smartphones such as Huawei Mate 9, Mate 9 Porsche Design, Mate 9 Pro and Mate 9 Lite. Hence, the company is also expected to release couple of smartphones as the Mate 10 series.

By citing an unnamed Weibo user, a Chinese site has revealed that Huawei will be releasing its upcoming flagship smartphone in two models, the Huawei Mate 10 and the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. The former is expected to come with a regular screen, but the latter is rumored to pegged to sport a bezel-less design.

It also states that the regular Huawei Mate 10 would be featuring a front-mounted fingerprint reader and the Mate 10 Pro model will be having a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Mate 10 Pro could be coming with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner because there won’t be enough space for it on the front side as the smartphone is rumored to sport minimal bezels.

Earlier in this month, Huawei had allegedly trademarked “EntireView Display” moniker. This could be the name of the bezel-less screen that would be arriving on the Mate 10 Pro.

A previous report had claimed that there would be two Mate 10 models. One of them would be featuring a 6.1-inch display that may launch as Huawei Mate 10 and the other would becoming with a 5.8-inch display that may debut as Huawei Mate 10 Lite. There is a possibility that the Chinese firm would be having Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Lite in the upcoming Mate 10 series phones. There is no confirmation on whether the company would be releasing Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design phone.

Huawei will be holding a launch event in Munich, Germany on Oct. 16 to announce the Mate 10 series. The upcoming Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are heavily tipped to feature the Kirin 970 chipset. An official teaser from the company has confirmed that the company will be launching it Mobile AI processor will be showcased on Sept. 2 during the IFA 2017 event in Berlin, Germany. The AI chip is speculated to be integrated with the Kirin 970. Like the Mate 10 and 10 Pro are also expected to feature Leica branded dual rear module featuring a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor.

