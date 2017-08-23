Alcatel U5 HD Revealed Before IFA 2017 Launch

Back in February, TCL-owned Alcatel showcased a bunch of entry-level at MWC Barcelona. One of them is the Alcatel U5, and less than a week to IFA Berlin 2017, it gets an upgrade. The Alcatel U5 HD brings improved features in key areas.

The 5-inch display now has a 1280 x 720 resolution, up from 845 x 480. The cameras have also been upgraded. The rear camera is an 8MP sensor (interpolated to 13MP) with a LED flash. The front camera is 5MP (interpolated to 8MP) with EIS, HDR and its own LED flash. Compared to the 5MP and 2MP sensors respectively on the U5, these should take better pictures. The Alcatel U5 HD also sports a slightly bigger 2200mAh battery and comes with Android Nougat.

The rest of the features remain the same. There is still 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. There is a MicroSD card slot that can take a max. capacity of 128GB and a dual SIM slot. The processor is the MediaTek MT6737 clocked at 1.1GHz.

The design of the phone doesn’t seem to have changed. The back is textured to allow for a firmer grip, and the device uses backlit capacitive keys. There is a microUSB port at the bottom and an audio jack at the top. It comes in Volcano Black and Pure White.

The Alcatel U5 HD will be showcased at IFA Berlin. There is no price yet neither is there a date for when it will be available for purchase. There are also rumors that the Alcatel A3, another device launched at MWC 2017 with better specs may also get an upgrade.

(Source, via)

