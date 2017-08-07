Windows 10-Powered Alcatel Idol 4 Pro Now Available for Purchase In The UK

The Alcatel Idol 4s Windows Edition released last year is one of the few Windows 10 smartphones in the market. Nearly a year after its release, it is just going on sale in the UK under a new name, Alcatel Idol 4 Pro.

The Snapdragon 820 smartphone was supposed to be available in France and Germany back on July 26 but was delayed till July 31, and pushed to August 7 in the UK. Now, you can visit the Microsoft website in these three regions and you will find it available for purchase.

The Idol 4 Pro has a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display protected by a 2.5D Dragontrail Glass. The display has an oleophobic coating and viewing angle of 180°. There is 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of storage with a MicroSD card slot that accepts up to 512GB cards.

The rear camera packs a 21MP 1.12μm sensor with a f/2.2 aperture. Up front is an 8MP sensor that can record in 2K at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps, and 720p at 120fps.

The Idol 4 Pro has dual stereo speakers, a dedicated audio chipset for Hi-Fi audio and a smart amplifier. There is Bluetooth 4.1, dual band WiFi, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a nano-SIM card slot. Under the hood is a 3000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge.

Since this is a flagship Windows 10 smartphone, it has support for Microsoft Continuum. Just hook up the phone to a Continuum accessory and pair it with a monitor, keyboard and mouse and you have a Windows 10-powered PC.

The Alcatel Idol 4 Pro sells for £419.99 ($548.25) tax inclusive and comes in Gold. In the US, Amazon has it for £210.65 ($275) and even includes a pair of Alcatel branded VR goggles. If you plan on buying it there, you have to confirm the bands work with your network provider. The bands supported according to a user who bought it are below:

GSM Quad-band 850/900/1800/1900

UMTS Bands: 1, 2, 4, 5

LTE Bands: 2, 4, 12, 5, 7, 17.

READ MORE: Alcatel Idol 5 Key Specifications Appear on GFXBench; Hints MediaTek Helio P20, Snapdragon 652 Variants

The Alcatel Idol 4 Pro is the third variant of the Idol 4S. There is an Android version with Snapdragon 652 SoC and a BlackBerry version called the DTEK 60 with a Snapdragon 820 chip.

(Sources:1, 2)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: