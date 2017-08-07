Foxconn VP Shares Sharp Aquos S2 Camera Samples Ahead of August 8 Launch

Sharp has long released a poster that points at an August 8 launch date for the Sharp Aquos S2 which has been the subject of leaks for a while now. Ahead of the launch event, Foxconn Technology Group’s senior VP Dr. Luo Zhongsheng has shared a couple of sample photos shot by the Aquos S2’s camera. Foxconn pretty much owns the Sharp brand, in case you’re wondering the connection. The Aquos S2 is expected to pack a dual camera setup at the rear and that is reflected by the watermark on some of the photos.

The Sharp Aquos S2 is expected to come with a number of sleek features and more than one variant. There will likely be up to three variants, with the top most variant expected to pack a 2160 x 3840 display (UHD). The device also features stunning set of themes which the VP had shared a couple of days back. Now, talking about the sample photos, the Aquos S2’s dual camera is shown to be capable of giving Bokeh effects to photos but we can’t say if it is going to be an RGB or monochrome combination or a wide angle + telephoto combination. The VP also shared sample photos shot in a dark area and they point at a camera setup that not only performs in areas with good visibility but also in the dark using the camera’s flash light.

Basically, the Aquos S2 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display on all variants while the resolution may vary, with one having a 4K resolution. The device is expected with a 12MP + 8MP dual camera setup and up to 6GB of RAM.Also expected, is a Snapdragon 660 processor on one of the variants, as well as a Snapdragon 330 powered variant. There may likely be a variant with a flagship SoC but we’ll keep our fingers crossed on that. The Aquos S2 is also expected to come with a full-screen display without bezels and a fingerprint sensor that won’t be at the rear but on the display itself. Qualcomm recently unveiled the in-display fingerprint technology, could we be seeing it for the first time on the Sharp model? We’ll find out about that tomorrow when the device goes official. Check out some more photos from below.

