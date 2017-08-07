LG Q6 Heading To India On August 10 As An Amazon Exclusive

LG’s latest FullVision display smartphone, the LG Q6 will be available in India come Thursday. This will be the second country getting it following its launch in Korea last month.

The LG Q6 has a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision Display with an 18:9 ratio providing you with an immersive video experience. The unique display also translates to a smaller body making it one of the few 5.5-inch devices you can operate with just one hand.

It has the mid-range Snapdragon 435 inside it paired with 3GB of RAM. Built-in storage is 32GB with support for expansion via a dedicated microSD slot.

For optics, the LG Q6 has a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP front facing camera with a 100° viewing angle for those wide-angle selfies. The phone will also have the new Square Camera mode for creative images.

There are dual SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, and a micro USB port for connectivity. Battery is 3000mAh and there is Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed. Sadly, the LG Q6 doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. Instead you get face unlock and LG’s signature KnockCode.

The LG Q6 will be available in Astro Black, Terra Gold, and Ice Platinum when it goes on sale. However, we will have to wait till August 10 to find out the price.

(Source, via)

