Rumor: Bezel-less Honor Note 9 To Use Kirin 670 Based on 12nm Process

Apart from the Huawei Mate 10 which is expected to be launched before the end of the year, Huawei‘s elite Honor brand is also expected to take the wraps off the Honor Note 9 this year. The Note 9 is expected to feature a full-screen display and launch in September, which is next month.

A new rumour has now revealed that the Honor Note 9 would come packing a new Hisilicon Kirin 670 chip. Until this latest rumour, the Note 9 was said to feature a Kirin 965 SoC. The Kirin 670 chip is said to be fabricated using the 12nm manufacturing process and would among other things feature four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz as well as a Mali G72 MP4 GPU. The full details of the unannounced chip are still sketchy but we’ll bring you more information here on Gizmochina as they unravel.

Earlier reports had tipped the Honor Note 9 as launching during IFA Berlin 2017 in Germany and also, it is expected to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio just like the Galaxy S8 as well as a full-screen design. The display will be covered with a 2.5D Curved glass and there will be narrow bezels at the upper and lower edges while the sides will be bezel-less. The Note 9 is also tipped to feature a 6.6-inch 2k display and would pack a dual camera set up at the rear as well as an 8MP front camera. The device is also expected with a 5,100mAh battery, 6GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a touch of Huawei’s EMUI.

