Our source has shown a newly leaked image claiming to be Huawei’s upcoming Honor Note 9. Our team had already covered the device which surfaced roughly four months back, however, since then the Honor Note 9 has been flying under the radar.

The new leak shows a reassuring bezel-less design resembling the recent Honor 9 sibling. The bezels on the sides of the phone remain super-thin like the Honor Note 8. There is also the assumption that the device will come in 2.5D glass protecting the screen. The top and bottom bezels are notably thicker than the side bezels, however, remains very narrow relative to other flagship devices. It appears that the volume buttons and power button are located on the right of the Honor Note 9.

The Honor Note 9 is expected to be shipped with a significantly larger display, keeping in precedence that the Honor Note 8 stands with a giant 6.6-inch display, the Honor Note 9 will certainly come at 6+ inch display. If previous leaks are followed through (even though we busted the rumor that the earlier leak was, in fact, the Honor V9/Honor 8 Pro), we are expecting a dual-camera setup paired rear-facing facing fingerprint scanner, considering the current trends with flagship smartphones.

The specification of the device is most likely to be powered by the Kirin 960, the same processor on the Honor 9. The Kirin 960 is the most powerful processor that Huawei has available and in stock currently. The device is expected to be paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and multiple storage options. In terms of operating system, the device will come with EMUI 5 (Android 7.0) but should be listed for the EMUI 6 upgrade (Android 8.0)

In terms of a release date, the Honor Note 8 was announced in August last year, however, there is a possibility that the Honor Note 9 will be announced by the end of this month and release later.

Will the Honor Note 9 closely resemble the Note 8 or Honor 9 or both? Share your thoughts down below.

