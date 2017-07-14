Gizmochina along with Nomu Official is conducting a Nomu S30 mini rugged phone as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.

Here is the main features of Nomu S30 mini:

IP68 Water, drops, and dust proof

Real waterproof USB Port

Android 7.0

Super Tough Carbon fiber battery cover

3GB RAM+32GB ROM

4.7” HD touch screen with Gorilla Glass 3, supporting Glove mode and smart gesture

8.0MP Sony Rear camera+2.0MP front camera

Enhanced MTK6737T quad core 1.5GHz Processor

3000mAh Li-Po battery

5V 2A quick charging

Charging Led supported

GPS/AGPS+GLONASS

Bluetooth: BT 4.0

WIFI: 802.11 a/b/g/n

Network:

2G: B5/B8/B3/B2

3G: B5/B8/B2/B1

4G FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20

4G TDD-LTE: B38/B39/B40/B41

More specs and features about Nomu S30 mini rugged phone, please click here

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps via Gleam widget:

Visit Nomu’s Facebook and Twitter, follow them ; Share this article to your Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or other social media;

Terms & Conditions: 1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.

2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.

3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.

4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.

5. The prize will be shipped in a week when the giveaway end. Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Once again, good luck. Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Free Nomu S30 mini Rugged phone



